Ethel Jean Atwood Finnegan, 86, of Laurel passed away on May 15, 2023 in Laurel. She was born on June 29, 1936, to Barney Warren Atwood Sr. and Bonnie Hurphreys Atwood.
She grew up in Laurel and graduated from Gardiner High School. She worked for the U.S. Forest Service for more than 40 years. Jean loved flowers and belonged to a garden club. She also loved playing bridge and was a member of two clubs.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Barney and Bonnie Atwood; infant son James Kevin; her husband Bobby; sister Martha Jo Robinson; and great-granddaughter Marissa Fernandez.
She is survived by her sons Robert (Ginny) and Tim Finnegan of Laurel; sister Delois Shepherd of Texas; brothers Barney W. Atwood Jr. of Georgia and Wayne Atwood of Venice, Fla.; granddaughter Amy Walther (Ryan) of Meraux, La.; grandson Julio Fernandez (Amanda) of Chalmette, La.; great-granddaughter Macie Fernandez; and great-grandson Drew Walter.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. with a funeral service following at 10 a.m. at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Friday, May 19. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Paulding.
