Etoile Jernigan Hill, 82, of Laurel passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 14, 2022 in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, June 27, 1939, in Smith County.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, March 16, at 2 p.m. at Big Creek Cemetery with burial to follow. Rev. Kevin Williamson, Rev. Kerry Collins and Rev. Rich Gray will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Etoile was a member of Crossgate Bible Church and retired from the Jones County Homestead Office. She will be remembered for her love of baking (especially pecan pies) and expertise in growing African Violets.
She was preceded in death by her parents Dee and Audrey Jernigan; sister Doris Graves; and infant brother Charles Jernigan.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years J. Benson Hill; children Becky Tew (Vern), Nelson Hill (Rosemary) and Jan Collins (Kerry); grandchildren Rahn Tew (Chelsea), Danielle C. Winfield (Daniel), Robby Gray (Amber), Randy Gray (Megan), Rich Gray (Leah) and Russ Gray (Marli); brother Harry Jernigan (Sue); brother-in-law Billy Graves; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rahn Tew, Daniel Winfield, Nash Reid, Nathan Jones, Randy Gray and Rich Gray.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Crossgate Bible Church Building Fund.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
