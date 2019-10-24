Etta V. Roney, born Nov. 27, 1929, lovingly called “BB” by her family and friends, quietly passed away Wednesday night surrounded by her family in her family home where she was born.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother Eugene Jefferson Smith and Endie Ann Temple Smith; her husband John Cordis Roney; her sisters Patsy Smith Dobson (Donald) and Gladys Smith Sykes (Bill); and brother James Eugene Smith (Betty).
She is survived by her devoted sister Dorothy Smith Dobson (Robert) and her beloved brother, Rayford Franklin Smith (Joyce).
Despite having no children of her own, BB was a greatly treasured aunt, great-aunt and great-great-aunt. She was a “bonus grandmother” to her nieces and nephews and her home was the central heart of family memories for many, many years. BB’s heart and home were open to all and all were always welcome.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 1 p.m. with service to follow at 2. Interment will be in Sharon Cemetery. Barry Ulmer will officiate.
