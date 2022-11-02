Services for Ettie Lou Jones, 89 of Point Blank, Texas will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 3:00pm in the Chapel of Ellisville Funeral Home with Braxton Clark Jr., “Sonny” officiating. Visitation will begin at 2:00pm. Interment will be in Big Creek Cemetery. Visitation was held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Cochran Funeral Home in Onalaska, Texas.
Ettie was born January 24, 1933 in Richton, Mississippi to parents William Albert Griffin and Luvenia Elizabeth (Clark) Griffin and passed away October 31, 2022 in The Woodlands, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Kermitt Gunter Sr.; Second husband, Sam Jones; and children, Larry, James, Kenneth, David, Jimmie, Jerry, Charles and most recently, Dwight and William Gunter; grandsons, James Gunter Jr. and Joseph Gunter; and sister, Jackie Baham.
She is survived by her daughters Martha Annette Morgan and husband Rick, and Janice Faye Ward and husband Eric all of Channelview, Texas; son Kermitt Gunter Jr. and wife Melony of Camilla, Texas; daughter in law, Brandy Gunter of Point Blank, Texas, 21 grandchildren; 44 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren; sisters Shirley Wager and Dorothy Jenkins; along numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation was held on Thursday in Onalaska, Texas.
Ellisville Funeral Home will be in charge of the arrangements.
