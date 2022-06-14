Eugene Barry Ankrom, 79, of Laurel passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Wednesday, May 12, 1943, in Pittsburgh, Pa.
Visitation will be Thursday, June 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. and burial will be in Mill Creek Cemetery in Laurel. Brother Bill Myers will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Ankrom was preceded in death by his son Eugene Robert Ankrom; daughter Vickie Ann Walker; and parents Ernest E. and Anna Lough Ankrom.
Survivors include his wife Clara Ann Adams Ankrom; brothers David Ankrom, Wayne Ankrom and Keith Ankrom; six grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Mike Walker Jr., Joey Walker, Sammy Gardner, Trevor Lease, Edward Doggett and Blake Stokes.
Billy Flynt will be an honorary pallbearer.
Special music will be performed by Sister Ashley Pierce and Chasity Flynt.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
