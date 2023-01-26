Eugene Gore

Eugene "Pete Parker" Gore, 65, of Erie, Pa., and formerly of the Laurel area, passed away Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. He was born in New Orleans on July 13, 1957, a son of Thelma Jones.
Eugene worked for Spiral Stairs of America and, most recently, for Erie Weld Products. He was a member of Mount Ebal Missionary Baptist Church and was known by many as being an unforgettable person who enjoyed talking and playing the drums.
He was preceded in death by a stepfather and two siblings.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his wife of 28 years Carolyn Stephens Gore; daughter Shatila of Erie; sons Lanell and Thomas, both of Erie; nine grandchildren; and nine siblings.
Friends may call at Mounbt Ebal Missionary Baptist Church in Erie on Saturday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Lakeside Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were made by the Russell C. Schmidt & Son Funeral Home in Erie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family in care of the funeral home.
