Eula Geneva Wedgeworth, 88, was born Sept. 3, 1932, in Jones County and resided in the Sharon Community. She passed away Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, who loved cooking for her family and friends for many years. She was a charter member of Bethlehem Congregational Methodist Church and helped to build the foundation for her church by selling her famous dumpling dinners with her church sisters. Throughout her life, she enjoyed gardening and flowers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years Edward “Dusty” Wedgeworth; sons Kim Wedgeworth and Kevin Wedgeworth; father Harry McHenry; mother Carrie McHenry; brothers Willie, Wiley and Chester McHenry; and sister Mattie “Mickey” Ribling.
She is survived by her son Randy Wedgeworth; daughter Stacey Welborn (Michael “Buford”); grandsons Kim and Korey Wedgeworth, Lee Kilpatrick and Cody Welborn; great-grandchildren Juleeana “Juju” Bosarge, Vera Newsome, Jack Walker and Luke Kilpatrick; sisters-in-law Shirley Tisdale (Ernest), Alberta Wedgeworth (Gary) and Mary Jo Wedgeworth (Hilman); her closest friend who was like a daughter Carolyn Bryan; and a host of precious nieces and nephews, including Paula Chapa, Dwayne Tisdale and Mike Tisdale, who loved her dearly.
Pallbearers will be Dwayne Tisdale, Mike Tisdale, Jackson Tisdale, Josh Tisdale, David Tisdale and Casen Tisdale.
A graveside service will be at Sharon Cemetery in Sharon on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 4 p.m. Brother Robert Scruggs will officiate.
