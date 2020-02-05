Eula Josephine Harrington, age 82, of Montrose, MS went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a long-time member of First Pentecostal Church of Bay Springs. She will be missed by her family and friends who loved her very much.
Eula was preceded in death by her husband Lewis Edward Harrington Sr.; her sons Robert Harrington and Anthony Glenn Harrington; her daughter Betty Russell; her brother Billy Spears; and her sister Shirley Grafton.
She is survived by her sisters Dollie, Gracie, Maxine and Elsie; her daughters Linda (Joe) Atkins of Lufkin, Texas, Barbara (Bill) Hughes of Laurel and Bell Dees of Grovetown, Ga.; her sons Edward (Delinda) Harrington of Montrose and Randy (Rebecca) Harrington of Monticello, Ky.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel on Thursday, Feb. 6, with visitation from noon until 2 p.m. and the service following at 2. The graveside service will be at First Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Bay Springs. Rev. John Bowen and Rev. Jerry Rowley Jr. will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Lamar Dees, Daniel Dees, Timothy Atkins, Edward “Bubba” Harrington, Noah Atkins and Chris Harrington.
