Eunice R. Ellis passed away peacefully to be with our Heavenly Father on March 12, 2022 at the age of 90.
Eunice was born in Dekalb on March 19, 1931. She was raised in Dekalb and lived in Laurel for 64 years. She retired from Jones County Schools.
Mrs. Ellis is survived by her husband of 66 years Rayford Ellis; son Charles Ellis; grandson Christopher (Beth) Sharp; and two great-grandchildren, Conner Sharp and Zachary Sharp.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Lynette (Rusty) Jefcoat.
Visitation and funeral will be Thursday, March 17, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, followed by interment in Lake Park Hills Cemetery.
Rusty Jefcoat, Emery Hill, Ken Johnson and Mason Johnson will serve as pallbearers.
