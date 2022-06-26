Eunice Yount, 90 of Laurel, MS passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville, MS. She was born Monday, June 20, 1932 in Ellisville, Mississippi.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, at 9:00AM at Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville, MS. Burial will follow in Ellisville City Cemetery in Ellisville, Mississippi. Bro. Leon Carmical will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797
She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin W. Yount; parents, Hannon and Hassie Allen Creel, grandson, William David West Jr., brother, Billy Creel, son-in-law, William David West Sr.
Survivors include her son, Robert W. Yount, daughters, Linda Barrett (Richard), Debbie West, Connie Creel (Dirk), Kathy Sullivan (Larry J.), Brenda Powe (Randy), 2 grandsons, 2 granddaughters, 1 great-granddaughter and 4 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
Thanks to the staff at Jones County Rest Home and Dr. Chris Mauldin and his staff for the care and comfort of our precious mama over these months and years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Family and Friends of Ellisville State School, in care of Victoria Everett, 1101 Highway 11 South, Ellisville, MS 39437.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.