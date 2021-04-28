Eva Carlotta Williams Clanton was born Feb. 25, 1949 to the late Mr. Hill Williams Sr. and the late Mrs. Ruby (Davis) Williams. She was the fifth child and celebrated as the “baby girl” by her other four siblings. In her marriage to James Larrie Clanton Sr., three children were born.
Eva accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at an early age and was baptized at St. Elmo Baptist Church in Laurel. In October 2002, she completed a rededication baptism at Mountain Top Ministries in Las Vegas. On April 20, 2021, she peacefully passed away at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Her children, James Larrie Clanton Jr. (Katrina) and Emmetta Clanton Jones (Gabriel), both of Jackson, as well as Carlotta King (Alfred) of Las Vegas were able to be by her side before her Heavenly Father called her home to rest eternally.
A 1969 graduate of Oak Park High School in Laurel, she traveled, lived and worked in New York City, Forrest City, Alaska, San Jose, Calif., Washington, D.C., and Jackson. She worked from 2010-21 in the Foster Grandparent Program at Willowood Development Center in Jackson. As a caregiver for pre-K small ones with special and exceptional needs, she understood, loved and enjoyed working with this population of children.
A viewing/wake will be Friday, April 30, from 6-8 p.m. at St Elmo Baptist Church in Laurel, where she worshipped and served as an usher. A graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Nora Davis Cemetery in Laurel. The procession to the graveside service will leave promptly at 1:30 p.m. from St Elmo Baptist Church.
All services are open to the public. At the family’s request, masks will be required to attend each service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.