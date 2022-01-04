Eva Carolyn Baker Rogers died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. She was 87.
Born Oct. 29, 1934, in Laurel, the daughter of Ina Windham Baker and Claude Duval Baker, she was a lifelong resident of Laurel.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Scott Rogers Jr.; her parents; and eight siblings.
She is survived by her children Marilyn Rogers Tanner and husband Chauncey, William Scott Rogers III and wife Amanda, and Thomas Alan Rogers; granddaughter Ashley Tanner Garrison and husband Isaac; and brothers Charles Sexton Baker, Louis Duval Baker and Warren Sherrill Baker.
Mrs. Rogers was a lifelong member of Laurel First Church of the Nazarene, where she served faithfully.
A graveside service for family will be Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. A mask and social-distancing are requested.
Memory Chapel is in charge of services. To view and sign the online guest book, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
