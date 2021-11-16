Eva Doris Burnham, 92, of Laurel died on Oct. 31, 2021 at Comfort Care Nursing Home in Laurel.
A native of Laurel and longtime resident of Jackson, she was a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents G. E. and Ola Burnham; three brothers, Ernest, Jack and James H. Burnham; and three sisters, Hazel Cornett, Helen Whitehead and Betty Dykes.
She is survived by her sister-in-law Lucile Burnham of Laurel; and a host of other relatives.
Funeral services were at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Nov. 3. Interment followed at Pleasant Home Primitive Baptist Church in Smith County
Pallbearers were members of the family. Memory Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
