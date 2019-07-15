Mrs. Eva Ruth Hinton Busby, 94, of Waynesboro passed from this life Saturday, July 13, 2019 at her residence.
She was born in Wayne County on Sunday, Jan. 25, 1925 to Ray Hinton and Ozzie Cooley Hinton. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses of Waynesboro.
Mrs. Busby was preceded in death by her husband Floyd Busby; parents Ray and Ozzie Cooley Hinton; six brothers, Roy Hinton, Donald Hinton, Vick Hinton, J. D. Hinton, Harry Hinton and Marvin Hinton; and three sisters, May Hinton, Pinkie Davis and Tena Zugg.
She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Busby (Betty) of Waynesboro and Sylvester Busby (Sylvia) of Laurel; three daughters, Jeanette Pace (Webb) of Eucutta, Angela Bethea (Bob) of Meridian and Rebecca Trigg (Joey) of New Augusta; brother Hardy Hinton of Waynesboro; sister Pansie Taylor of Gulfport; five grandchildren, Anita Pace Humphrey (David), Greg Pace (Elena), Laurie Busby Kleynhans (Shane), Brandy Busby Stringer (Jason) and Cameron Trigg; three step-grandchildren, Justin Cooley (Jana), Katelyn Cooley (Clint) and Lakin Cooley; eight great-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Mrs. Busby will be from 5-9 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Freeman Funeral Home (1305 Skyland Drive in Waynesboro). Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Eddie Brashier and Fonda Busby officiating. Interment will be in Sanderson Cemetery in Waynesboro.
