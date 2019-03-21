Evander G. Brown Sr.

Evander G. "E.G." Brown Sr., 92, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Visitation will be will be Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. Graveside service will be at 3 at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery in Jasper County.
Mr. Brown became a member of Central Baptist Church in 1952. He was a former deacon and was made an honorary deacon for life. He was a veteran of World War II and worked at Camp Shelby for 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Hilman and Vina Poore Brown; his first wife Oma Lea Chancellor; a daughter, Sandy Brown; two brothers, Hilman L. Brown Jr. and Charlie Brown; and two sisters, Helen Brown May and Elizabeth Ann Brown.
He is survived by his wife Juanita Simpson Brown; a son, Evander G. (Danny) Brown Jr; a daughter, Debbie Brown (Curtis) Gibson; a stepdaughter, Pamela Simpson (Jeff) Autry; six grandchildren, Brandon (Chelsea) Brown, Stephanie Simpson, Sandra Barra, Amy (Alan) Pruvot, Christy (Ricky) Williamson and Jennifer (Coy) Napier; two step-grandchildren, Lee (Brandi) Odom and Dr. Danielle (Derrick) Blakney; 14 great-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
