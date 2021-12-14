Evelyn Ann Ainsworth, born April 13, 1955, passed from this life on Dec. 11, 2021 at the age of 66.
She was a graduate of West Jones High School Class of 1973. She graduated from Jones County Junior College with a degree in administrative aid. She worked 25 years as the office manager at Shady Grove Utility District. Her hobbies included jewelry making and playing with her furbabies.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Ore and Pearl Bush and Bertis and Virgie Lee Reeves; father Billy Bush; mother Charlene Cockrell; special uncle Douglas Reeves; nephew Johnathan Williamson; niece Angela "Shell" Jordan; and nephew Christopher Logan.
She is survived by her husband Chris Ainsworth; son Lee Watkins; granddaughter Meagan Tolbert; special daughter Mandy Tolbert; sister Alice (Wendell) Waller; nephew Joshua
Cochran; great-niece Angela Logan; and great-nephew Bryan Logan. She is also survived by her furbabies Zoey and Alley.
A graveside service will be at Shady Grove Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. with Brother Billy Blair officiating.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
