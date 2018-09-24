Evelyn Cathrine Collins passed away on Sept. 23, 2018 at Guardian Angels Personal Care Home in Laurel at the age of 95. Mrs. Collins was born in Laurel on June 4, 1923.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Calhoun Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
Mrs. Collins was a homemaker and a member of Indian Springs Baptist Church. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her parents Eddie and Pernesian Bush King; husband James T. Collins; and son James E. “Jim” Collins.
She is survived by two sons, Harry E. Collins (Carolyn) and T. Cecil Collins of the Calhoun Community; granddaughter Tanya Bounds (Greg) of Sumrall; great-granddaughter Laken Walters (Bryan) of Sylvarena; and daughter-in-law Linda Collins Murchison of Hattiesburg.
The family gives special thanks to Guardian Angels Personal Care Home and Southern Care Hospice Service.
