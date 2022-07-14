Evelyn Grace Matthews was born in Gettysburg, Penn., on July 18, 1931 and passed away on July 12, 2022 at Comfort Care Nursing Center at the age of 90.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Matthews Cemetery in the Matthews Community. Rev. Danny Stringer will officiate.
Mrs. Matthews served for three years in the Air Force, where she met her husband Urban Hilton Matthews. She worked as an LPN for many years and retired from Jasper County Hospital. She attended Pleasant Home Baptist Church for many years.
Mrs. Matthews was preceded in death by her parents Dorothy and John Stultz; brother Donald Stultz; sisters Rosie Arentz and Ruth Price; husband Hilton Matthews; son Brian Matthews; and son-in-law Danny C. Newsome.
She is survived by sister Annette Wantz; daughters Sybil Atwood (Bo) and Susan Newsome; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Patrick Jordan and Robert Jordan.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Pleasant Home Baptist Church at 386 Matthews Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
To sign the guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.