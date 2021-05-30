Evelyn Jeanette Sims Malone was born on February 24, 1945 in Laurel, MS and left her earthly home on May 28, 2021, also in Laurel, MS.
She had four wonderful children whom she loved dearly; Melanie Frazier of Ellisville, Sarah Ellzey (David) of Laurel, Janice Sheppard of Ellisville, and the late Felisha Malone.
Mrs. Malone was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Malone; one daughter, Felisha Malone; and both parents, Roscoe and Essie Sims. All of whom she is gladly reunited with.
She leaves behind five grand-children; Kyle Johnston (Mitzi), Brandee Burson (Brian), Anna Boykin (Tyler), Sandra Massey, and Elizabeth Sheppard. She also leaves behind eight beloved great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
The family will have a graveside service on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Union Seminary Baptist Church Cemetery. John Musgrove will officiate.
