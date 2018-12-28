Evelyn Johnson of Laurel passed peacefully to her heavenly home at the age of 93 on Dec. 25, 2018, surrounded by her loving family at home.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Memory Chapel. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Memory Chapel. Brother Andy Stringfellow and Brother Kenny Morris will be officiating. Graveside services will follow at Sunset Gardens, which will be her final resting place.
She is survived by two daughters, Gladys Sheffield (the late Robert) and Freida Fry (David); son Wayne Johnson (Marie); 13 grandchildren, Faith, Paul, Elizabeth, Cassandra, Amber, Amanda, Michelle, Tiffiney, Zack, Hilary, Kristen, Seth and Bailey; 24 great-grandchildren, Molly, Caleb, Katie, Bayan, Buz, Stella, Amberleigh, Emmaleigh, Kimberleigh, Samuel, Noah, Jaylen, Gabbi, Achlyn, Darren, Ethan, Kuper, Aubrey, Piper, Kaleigh, Kyleigh, Kensleigh, Cain and James; and great-great-grandchild Mya.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years Gerald Johnson; son James Johnson; grandson Seth Johnson; and great-grandson James Holland.
Pallbearers will be Paul Scheffield, Jason Sullivan, Zachary Johnson, Doug Bush, Samuel Bush, and Randy Windham.
