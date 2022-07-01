Evelyn Merle Lowery Sanford, 82, of Laurel passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Asbury Hospice Home in Hattiesburg. She was born Sunday, Dec. 10, 1939.
Visitation will be Friday, July 1, from 5-9 p.m. at The Rock Church at 635 Highway 15 South in Laurel. A funeral service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Rock Church. Burial will follow in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel. Pastor Jerry Rowley Jr., Rev. Clint Bourn, Rev. Billy Campbell and Rev. Roy Craft will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Sanford was a loving, God-fearing mother and grandmother. She was a prayer warrior. Her life was dedicated to God and she was an active member of The Rock Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dewey R. Sanford; father Rev. Harvey Lowery; mother Ellen Williams Lowery; three Sisters; and great-grandchild Kenna Grace King.
Survivors include her sons Richard Sanford (Cindy) and Earl Sanford (Carolyn); daughters Joanne Welborn (Bo) and Sherry Franks (Darrell Ray); grandchildren Ashley Franks, Jeremy Walters (Lacy), Matthew Franks, Hannah Hinton (Jeremi), Preston Franks, Beth Stokes (Blake) and Julie Sanford; four brothers; three sisters; 13 great-grandchildren; and special friends Beth Reynolds, Karen Langley and Kay Kay McKaskle.
Pallbearers will be Richard Sanford, Earl Sanford, Jeremy Walters, Matthew Franks, Preston Franks, Rev. Darrell Ray Franks, and Bo Welborn.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Gatwood, Jeremi Hinton and Blake Stokes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Rock Church building fund.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.