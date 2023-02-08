Evelyn Stancill of Laurel passed away peacefully on Feb. 3, 2023 at the age of 69. She was born on June 22, 1953, to Billy Joe Bruner and Elizabeth Ann Bruner.
She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Clyde Allen “Scoot” Stancill III of Laurel; daughters Nikki Hearn (Brad) and Alice Wood-Stancill; sons Wesley Stancill and Spencer Stancill (Heather), all of Laurel, and Todd Stancill (Darnell) of Carthage; sister Rose Jones (Lamar) of Petal; grandchildren Alyssa Pitts, Shelley Picou, Karsyn Davis, Brayden Hearn, Barrett Hearn and Jayla Stancill; and great-granddaughter Elaina Picou.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 9, from 5-7 p.m. and funeral will be Friday at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, Evelyn had requested donations be made to the Laurel Shrine Club. Donations can be sent to @Tdavis1985 on PayPal or Cash App $nikkihearn1985.
