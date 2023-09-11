Evelyn Sue McLemore Monk, 87, passed away at her home in the Hebron Community on Sept. 7, 2023.
Sue was born on April 4, 1936, in Laurel. She was a graduate of Jones County Junior College and Mississippi University for Women. Sue married Samuel William Monk on Feb. 22, 1959, and was his lifelong companion as his 35-year career in the U.S. Navy took them to duty stations in the U.S. and abroad – including diplomatic tours in Kaoshuing, Taiwan (1973-76), Beijing, People’s Republic of China (1979-82), and Chinhae, South Korea (1984-86).
In each of their Far East duty stations, Sue taught in the Department of Defense school system and hosted official functions as she and Sam opened their home to diplomats and senior government officials.
Sue was preceded in death by her husband Sam; and her brother Taylor A. McLemore Jr.
She is survived by her children Suzanne Renee Monk of Hebron; her son Samuel William Monk Jr. (Brenda) of Charleston, S.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family also appreciates the support of the Hebron Community and people who were already family or became family along the way – especially Taylor McLemore Jr., Curtis McLemore, Jan Vrieswyk, Kathy Wade and the caregivers of Home Instead.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Hebron United Methodist Church. A funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. at the church, led by Rev. Zeb Manning, and a brief graveside ceremony at Hebron Cemetery will follow.
Pallbearers will be Taylor McLemore, Curtis McLemore, Brad Clark, Wayne Graves, Stan Pickering and Thomas Dunkerton.
