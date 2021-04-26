Evelyn Sumrall Glenn was born Aug. 18, 1945, and passed from this earth on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the age of 75.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Hollis Glenn; daughter-in-law Vicky Glenn; parents Ralph and Bessie Sumrall; and sisters Nina Pearl Sumrall, Elizabeth Walters and Merle Carr.
She is survived by her children Angela Hite, married to Daniel Hite, and Randy Glenn; her grandchildren Wesley Hite, Kaitlyn Hite and Ashley Hite, and Thomas Glenn with his spouse Danielle Glenn; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nephews, great-nieces and family.
She was known by many as “Evelyn at Sherwin Williams” from 1981-2006. She loved NASCAR and her grandkids. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
The pallbearers will be Roger Glenn, Eddie Pitts, Thomas Glenn, Raymond Walters, Clifton Pitts and Peyton Pitts.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, April 26, from 5-8 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Tuesday at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Rev. Justin Rhodes will officiate.
