Everett Price Sorrells Jr., 81, of Laurel passed away on Feb. 24, 2021 at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.
He was born on March 30, 1939, in Utica. He graduated from Greenville High School in 1957 and graduated from William Carey College in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in general studies. He enlisted in the Mississippi Army National Guard after high school and served as an administrative support technician until his retirement in March 1999 after 42 years of service.
He was married to Rosie Chapman Sorrells for 39 years prior to her death.
He was preceded in death by his parents Everett Sr. and Laura Ruth Davis Sorrels; first wife Eloise Robertson Sorrells; brothers Sidney Sorrels, Charles "Chuck" Sorrels and Roy Sorrels; and nephew Chad Everett Sorrels.
He is survived by his three children, Everett Cody Sorrells, Mary Elizabeth Sorrells and Franklin Price Sorrells; grandchildren Dalton Sorrells and Shaun West; three sisters, Marie Sorrels, Linda Gentry and Sandra Boyles; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Everett was an avid collector of baseball cards, coins and stamps. He enjoyed watching baseball and football, and collected memorabilia of his favorite team, the New York Yankees. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandsons.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, at the Choctaw Cemetery of the Bogue Homa Indian Reservation in Heidelberg.
