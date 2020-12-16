Everette Roy Hammond went to be with his loving father on Dec. 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 22, 1936 in Rayville, La.
Roy moved to Laurel as a child and was where he grew up. He graduated with an accounting degree from the University of Southern Mississippi. He worked as an accountant for 35 years at Laurel Masonite Corp, where he retired. He was a volunteer genealogy consultant for multiple local families researching the family’s history for several years in the form of short books and stories. Roy also helped coordinate the placement of the Battle of Rocky Creek Monument in Ellisville. He loved the outdoors and was a craftsman at heart.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents Anguish and Esther Shows Hammond; one son, Dusty Hammond; five brothers; two sisters; and a host of nephews and nieces.
He is survived by his wife Billie Hammond; daughter Dawn Payne; one sister, Bobbie Newcomb; one brother-in-law, Lee Bush; three grandchildren, Danielle Payne, Brandon Payne and Shane Hammond; and seven great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at a later date. Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
