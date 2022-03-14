Everly Kate May, 7, peacefully drifted into the welcoming arms of Jesus surrounded by her close family at her home on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 8:05 a.m. Born to Alyse and Joey May on November 12, 2014, Everly was a much-loved child who brought joy and happiness to those around her.
Everly is survived by her parents Alyse and Joey May; brothers Rylan and Devin May; maternal grandparents Tessa and Hank Cain; paternal grandmother Marlyn Mitchell; great-grandparents Deloris and Curtis Flynt; great-grandmother Patsy Cain; aunts and uncles Stacey and David Thompson, Amy and Daniel Wood, Cassie May, Angela and Jason Bolivar, Adam and Lacey West, James Mitchell, Cheyenne Harris, Verna and Mike Ainsworth, Blenda and Hank Dempsey and Randall and Anita Cain; and a host of cousins.
Everly was preceded in visiting heaven by her great-grandparents Nelson Cain and Barney and Mary Jones.
The family extends its thanks to long-term home nurse Mrs. Barbara Kirby and the many therapists and teachers who helped give Everly her best life.
A celebration of Everly’s life will be at Antioch United Pentecostal Church at 89 Antioch Drive in Laurel. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 15, from 5-8 p.m. followed by the celebration of life service on Wednesday at 2 p.m. Officiating the service will be Pastor Joshua Pierce, Rev. David Thompson and Rev. Donald Moore.
“But Jesus said, Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for as such is the kingdom of heaven.” — Matthew 19:14
Memory Chapel of Laurel is serving the May family with arrangements.
