Fannie Jane Dearmon, 87, of Laurel died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1932 in Berry, Ala.
Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Jesus Name Church of Ellisville and burial will follow in Brown Cemetery. Rev. David Williams will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She will be remembered as the sweetest mother and grandmother to ever walk the Earth. She greatly enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She was a loving caregiver to all who knew her. Heaven gained another angel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Hermon Ray Dearmon Sr.; parents Marshall and Roxie Swindle; grandsons Richard "Bubba" Dearmon Jr. and Corey Dearmon; sisters Audrey Casey and Pauline Davis; and brothers James Swindle, Silas Swindle Sr. and Roy Swindle.
Survivors include her daughters Carolyn Schrader (Frank), Sandra Gant, Barbara Dearmon McCardle and Marilyn Jones; sons Herman Ray Dearmon Jr. (Darlene) and Richard Dearmon Sr. (Belinda); 26 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; brother Ernest Swindle (Diane); sister Edna Baxley; and sister-in-law Betty Jo Sumrall.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers to carry her to her final resting place.
Honorary pallbearers will be Richard "Bubba" Dearmon Jr. and Corey Dearmon, whom will escort her into Heaven.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.