Farris Sanders Rowell Russell

Farris Rowell Russell, 93, passed away on June 14, 2023 at Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Va.
A graveside service for immediate family was in Madison with Rev. Bert Felder officiating.
Mrs. Russell was born on July 12, 1929, in Enterprise, the daughter of the late Joseph Marcus and Ida Marie Sanders. She married Auby Britton Rowell in 1947 and with him raised their two children, Mike and Deborah in Laurel.
She was a beautiful, outgoing and musically gifted person who was actively involved in the Franklin United Methodist Choir in Laurel as well as the Laurel Little Theatre, for many years.
In 1978, Mrs. Rowell moved to Alexandria as a newly single woman and worked in the offices of Sen. John Stennis, A. G. Edwards and lastly for many years at Elm Street Development in McLean, Va. She again was involved in various musical and social groups in the area.
In 2003, she met and married a widower, Maj. Gen. Kendall Russell. Together they had an adventurous life of travel during their 19-year marriage, dividing their time between Alexandria and Mercer Island in Seattle.
Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers; three sisters; her infant son Auby Britton Rowell Jr.; as well as her ex-husband Auby Britton Rowell. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Air Force Maj. Gen. Russell, by one year.
Mrs. Russell is survived by her children Deborah Rowell of Alexandria and Michael Allen Rowell (Anna Mary) of Starkville; her grandson Michael Britton Rowell of Brandon; her granddaughter Katherine Elizabeth “Katey” Rowell Overstreet (Kane) of Starkville; and her three great grandsons, Britton Camp Overstreet, Paxton Michael Overstreet and Samuel Bolan Overstreet, all of Starkville.
Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, the American Stroke Association or the Laurel Little Theatre.
Everley Wheately Funeral Home Alexandria, Va., was in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.