Father Robert McBride’s family and congregations remember him for his contagiously joyful disposition, his booming laugh and rich tenor singing voice. Bob went to meet his Heavenly Father on March 22, 2022 in St. Charles, Mo., attended by his family.
“Bobby” Green McBride was born June 13, 1937, in Laurel to Lester and Erna.
Bob was a modest but very well-educated man, obtaining undergraduate degrees in biology, chemistry and music as well as a masters in counseling from the University of Florida. Bob then obtained a Master of Divinity from Duke University in 1964. He became associate minister of First Methodist Church in Ocala, Fla. – a third-generation Methodist minister in the family. In 1986, he began studying at Nashotah House and was ordained in the Episcopal Church on Nov. 19, 1987. Bob joined the Florida National Guard in 1956 and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1962.
During his priestly career, he ministered at Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Avon Park, Fla., Saint Mathias in Clermont, Fla., Good Shepherd in Terrell, Texas, Good Shepherd in Brownwood, Texas, and others.
Bob had an ability to forgive, forget and meet people where they were. He made others feel loved in his presence and would be ready with whatever was needed, be it a laying-on of hands and a prayer or a lighthearted joke. Bob was a brilliant punster with a quick wit and a marvelous vocabulary. He had a love for classic cars, which he selflessly sold when a few children came along. Bob enjoyed globetrotting with his late wife Diane and had a soft spot for the latest interesting gadget.
He is survived by his sister Judy; wife Ella; and his five children, Betsy, born to his late-wife Martha, and Christopher, Melissa, Jennifer and Matthew, born to his late-wife Diane. Bob leaves behind 13 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
A visitation and funeral Mass will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cottleville, Mo., at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively, on Saturday, April 2. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Retired Archdiocesan Priests’ Endowment Fund at rcfstl.org.
