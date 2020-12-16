On Dec. 10, 2020, Faye Janice Thompson of Laurel left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior. Janice spent most of her life in the Laurel, where she was born on Nov. 3, 1932. But in her later years, she routinely visited the Smoky Mountains in the fall and the beautiful beaches of Gulf Shores in the summer with her devoted husband Gosby.
While attending Gardiner High School, Janice was a majorette in the marching band. She retired from Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in Laurel after 20 years as a secretary and bookkeeper.
She was an active member of West Laurel Baptist Church, where she served her Lord and church family until she became unable to attend due to her failing health.
Never lacking affection, Janice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dearly loved her family. She was most fulfilled by cooking and hosting family gatherings at her home.
Janice married her middle-school sweetheart Gosby Thompson on Dec. 27, 1950. Their 69 year marriage was an example of true devotion and unending love.
Janice was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband Gosby Thompson; her father Anderson Wells; stepfather Eugene “Peaches” Roberts; mother Lou Holifield; stepmother Dolly Wells; her sisters Betty (Bob) Chapman and Linda (Jerry ) Long; and three sons, Larry, Gary and David.
She is survived by her daughters Karen (Ken) Swager and Kathy (Glenn) Smith; son Larry (Dora) Thompson; five grandchildren, Kelsey (Sean) Dobbins, Casey (Grace) Johnson, Nathan (Meryl) Johnson, Christopher (Linsey) Thompson and Tyler Thompson; and seven great-grandchildren, Juniper Dobbins, Caleb Johnson, Evelyn Johnson, Kent Johnson, Emery Thompson, Aiden Thompson and Ryleigh Thompson.
Visitation for Mrs. Thompson was Monday at Memory Chapel Funeral Home and graveside services followed at Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Bob Taylor of Glade Baptist Church officiated.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.