Faye Juanice Humphrey Williams went to be with her Lord and Savior on the evening of Oct. 31, 2020. She was born in Waynesboro on Jan. 8, 1937, to the late Wiley D. and Velma Humphrey. She was married to the late James E. Williams on April 18, 1954.
She was preceded in death by her sister Margaret Snider and her closest friend Jimmie Sue Bates.
She is survived by her son Larry Williams (Linda) and her daughter Sherry McAndrews. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Walt Williams (Farris), Tonya McNair (Jimmy) and Tyler McAndrews (Donelle); and seven great-grandchildren, Raegan Williams, Ryan Williams, Ben McLain, Brooks Clark, J.T. McNair, Rhett McAndrews and Reid McAndrews. Other survivors include three sisters, June Williams, Janice Willis (Hackley) and Sylvia Ann Walley (Curtis); one brother, W.D. Humphrey Jr. (Carolyn); four sisters-in-law, Dorothy Williams, Jean Williams, Maudina Williams and Gemme Sue Walters; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
After marrying the love of her life, she and James moved to Laurel, where she worked in the ladies’ wear department at Sears. There, she met and befriended most of the ladies and their daughters in the Laurel area. She was a long-standing member of the Laurel Chapter of the Eastern Star. She loved playing Bridge and was a member of several different Bridge clubs in the area.
Faye was a faithful follower of her Lord. She was a member of Wildwood Baptist Church of Laurel before joining First Baptist Church Sharon. She attended religiously and thought of all members and staff as family. Most of all, she enjoyed being with her family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who lovingly referred to her as Meme.
Her last six years were spent at Comfort Care Nursing Center. There, she enjoyed socializing with all the residents and playing Bingo. She even took up quilting and started making quilts for the grandchildren. On Sunday mornings, you could find her watching all of the different church services on television. The family thanks the staff at Comfort Care Nursing Center for taking care of her, especially Martez, Courtney and Vicky.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no formal visitation. There will be a graveside service for family and friends. Please wear face coverings and practice social distancing if you plan to attend.
She will be buried in Sharon Cemetery at 11 a.m., on Saturday, Nov. 7. Rev. Matt Olson will officiate the service.
Pallbearers will be Walt Williams, Tyler McAndrews, David Williams, Brian Walley, J.T. McNair, Mark Roberts and Jonathan Roberts. Honorary pallbearers will be Ben McLain, Brooks Clark and the deacons of First Baptist Church Sharon.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church Sharon at 4375 Sharon Road, Laurel, MS 39443.
