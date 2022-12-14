Faye Marie Bynum Boutwell “Mimi” passed away Dec. 11, 2022 at the age of 80.
She is loved and will be greatly missed.
Viewing will be at 1 p.m. and funeral service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A graveside service will follow at Calhoun School Cemetery. Brother Jimmy Holder will officiate.
She is survived by her husband Cleveland Boutwell; three children, Karen Gaspard Morris (Kevin), Rebecca Farmer (Donny) and Yancey Gaspard (Courtney); two stepsons, Kenneth Boutwell and James Boutwell; and 14 grandchildren, Jamie Cannady (Justin), Christopher Revis (Kelsey), Corey Farmer (Heather), Colbey Farmer, Colton Farmer, Jacob Oliver, Mason Gaspard, Ashley Norris, Cole Boutwell, Chloe Boutwell, Chelsea Boutwell, Amanda Boutwell, Olyvia Anastasia Milam and Axel Munoz.
Pallbearers will be Justin Cannady, Christopher Revis, Corey Farmer, Colbey Farmer, Colton Farmer and Brian Bynum.
