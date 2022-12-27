Faye Montgomery Andrews, 96, of Laurel went to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 23, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home. She was born on Friday, Dec. 3, 1926, the only child of Louie and Annie Jane Waltman Montgomery.
Mrs. Andrews was a graduate of Glade High School, where she played basketball. She was employed with Fine Brothers Madison and later helped run the family business, Andrews Processing Plant. She was a volunteer at South Central Regional Medical Center, the Salvation Army and Glade Elementary School. Mrs. Andrews was a lifetime member of Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for more than 65 years until her health failed.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Joe Andrews Sr.
She is survived by her son Joey Andrews (Audrey) of Laurel; granddaughter and caregiver Shannon Jones D’Agostino (David) of Petal; and great-granddaughter Kari Shimer of Clearwater, Fla.
A graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. at Tucker’s Crossing Baptist Church cemetery in Laurel with burial immediately following. Brother Thomas Montgomery will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.