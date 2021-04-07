Faye Tadlock Mosely of Laurel died Friday, April 2, 2021 at Forrest General Hospital.
The funeral service will be Saturday, April 10, at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1-2 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. The burial will be in Sharon Cemetery. Her nephew Dr. Michael Weeks of Olive Branch will officiate.
Mrs. Mosely was an amazing cook and she loved entertaining family and friends at her home. Holidays were especially festive and fun and all of the family and friends would gather at her warm and loving home. She believed in helping others and always treated everyone with respect and dignity. Her specialties were homemade biscuits and dressing.
She was in business with her husband for many years and then had a career with McRae’s/Belk for nearly 30 years, where she retired. She was a member of Magnolia Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School and for many years and was a member of Second Avenue Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband George W. Mosely; her parents Dewey and Arrilla Tadlock; and siblings Talmage Reid, Ethel Reid, Tillman Reid and Hulon Tadlock.
She is survived by siblings Mattie Temple and LaNora Houston; and is lovingly remembered by her daughter Sandra Mosely, granddaughter Meredith Mosely and great-grandson Radford Mosely Ramirez.
