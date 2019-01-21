Finis Elmore Redd, 70, died Jan. 18, 2019, at his home in Soso. Mr. Redd battled cancer for several months preceding his passing.
Mr. Redd was born June 17, 1948, in Laurel to Ashley and Janice Redd.
Finis served in the United States Navy and Army. He also worked at Jones County Junior College prior to his retirement. Finis and Mary both retired in Soso.
He is survived by his wife Mary Redd; his two sons Mark and Finis Redd Jr.; his brother Ashley Redd; daughter-in-law Penny Redd; and grandkids Ryan and Katelin Redd.
Viewing services will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 22. The funeral and burial services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Memory Chapel and final resting in Sunset Gardens in Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
