Flora Catherine Seymour was born on March 8, 1937, in Heidelberg. Cathy went to be with our Lord on Jan. 30, 2023. She resided in Heidelberg.
Cathy, or “Nanny” as she was fondly known, loved gardening and raising cows. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren on her farm. She will be sadly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Seymour; her mother Lottie Livingston; father Alna Livingston; brother Sherman Livingston; and infant sister Imogene. She was also preceded in death by her very close friend and cousin Shirley Merrell.
She is survived by her three children and their families, Vince (Lee) Seymour. Donna (Larry) Burnette and David (Lisa) Seymour; her grandchildren Shawn (Misty) Seymour, Victoria (Adam) Lewis, Johnathan (Rachael) Seymour, Jessica (Kevin) Freytag, Stephanie (Andrew) Hearst, Katie (Tyler) Walters and Ryan (Britany) Seymour; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Friday, Feb. 3. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. and the service will follow at 11 a.m. Rev. Larry Sappington will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Jack Walters, Tyler Walters, Kevin Freytag, Andrew Hearst, Adam Lewis and Sherman Livingston Jr.
Special thank you to the caregivers at Guardian Angels for the loving care of our Nanny.
