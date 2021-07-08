Florence Ishee, born Aug. 18, 1931, passed from this world on July 6, 2021 at the age of 89.
Mrs. Ishee was a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service until her retirement. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She believed in the quote “It’s the friends we meet along life’s way that makes us appreciate the journey.” She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband Harold Ishee; parents George Frank Holifield and Lease Lyon Holifield; and a great-grandchild Dwight Saul Torres. She was also preceded in death by her brothers Winford Holifield, Everette Holifield, Curtis Holifield, George Holifield, Kerry Holifield and W. A. “Bill” Holifield; and her sisters Gatsy Walters and Virginia Musgrove Grafton.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children Mary Alice Caves, Martha Ann Aaron and Myra Joyce Gray (Dwight); grandchildren Angie Abbey, Julie Segraves, Amy Buckley, Annie Torres, Anita Gray and Alicia Walker; and great-grandchildren Michael A. Buckley, Gregory Buckley, Hayden Walker, Samantha Abbey, Brady Segraves, Ana Torres Gray, Katie Segraves, Colin Walker, Jamie Abbey, J. R. Torres and Mateo Torres.
Funeral services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, July 9, from 5-7 p.m. and the service on Saturday at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Officiating will be Brother Chris Harrison and Brother Buddy Jennings.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
