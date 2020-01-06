Florence Roberta Holliman

Roberta L. Holliman, 98, passed away on Jan. 5, 2020 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Mrs. Holliman was born on Jan. 18, 1921 to Lloyd and Pearl Lee in Forrest County. She was the second of six children, Oree, Carrie, Imogene, Ben and Wayne.
She was the mother of seven children and spent her life taking care of her family. She was a faithful member of County Line Baptist Church in the Whitfield Community.
She was preceded in death by J. C. “Dick” Holliman; daughter Fay Gardner; son-in-law Jimmy Gardner; and granddaughter Lisa Gardner.
Survivors are sons Thomas R. Holliman and Ronnie L. Holliman (Tina), all of Ovett; daughters Kay Clay (Carey) of Petal, Kathy Harrison (Jack) of Ellisville, Connie Grimsley (Eddie) of Petal and Sandra Cheeks (Mickey) of Ellisville; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-Law Ellen Le of Petal and a large number of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rod Jenkins, Brian Harrison, Brad Harrison, James Grimsley, Chess Clay and Taylor Breland.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jay Gardner, Scott Shows, Chris Causey, Jeremy Brown, Ryan Robinson, Jessie Geddie, Stephen Mills and Michael Sheasby.
Visitation will be at Ellisville Funeral Home tonight (Tuesday) from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will be at County Line Baptist Church on Wednesday from 9-10 a.m. with the funeral following at 10. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.