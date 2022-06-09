Floy Elizabeth Graham

Floy Elizabeth “GG” Graham peacefully passed away at home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at the age of 93.
Mrs. Graham was a kind, caring and giving person who always put the needs of her family at the center of all she did. She was a strong woman who faced every challenge in life with courage, dignity and a gentle kindness known to all those she encountered. She was a source of inspiration to others and will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched. Mrs. Graham was a homemaker and a grower for Sanderson Farms for more than 35 years.
As her family grew, she was always there for them, making sure a good breakfast was prepared before her children left for school or being there for them to talk to in times of need. She was a longtime member of Union Seminary Baptist Church, where she and her husband served many years as treasurers. Mrs. Graham was a woman of strong faith and instilled in her children and grandchildren the importance of family, hard work and doing what is right. She was a role model and gentle soul to whom her family always looked up to and relied on for strength and wisdom.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Richard Graham of Moss. She is survived by her daughter Paula Elizabeth Graham and son Paul Rickey Graham (Roma Rahaim Graham), both of Hattiesburg; and her grandchildren Dax R. Graham and Gabrielle R. Graham, also of Hattiesburg. She grew up in a large family, one of nine brothers and sisters and was the last surviving sibling. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Mother and grandmother, friend to all who knew her, you will always be in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in the peace of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A funeral service will be Saturday, June 11, at 2 p.m. at Union Seminary Baptist Church. Visitation will be Friday, 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The family will be at the church on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service for those who want to pay respects.
Pallbearers will be Thomas Moss, Wayne Tew, Otis Lee Pierce, James Robert Chancellor, Jerry Huddleston and Eddie B. Helms.
