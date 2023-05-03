Floyd Alvin Butler, 81, of Caledonia passed away Monday, May 1, 2023 at his residence in Caledonia.
Memorial visitation will be Thursday, May 4, from 2-3 p.m. at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel in Columbus. A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. in the chapel. There will be a second memorial service on Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church in Stringer.
Mr. Butler was born on March 7, 1942, in Lauderdale to the late Alvin and Polly Butler. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army for four years. Mr. Butler was a trainmaster for 30 years, working for the KCS Railroad. He was a member of the DAV and American Legion. He loved golfing and fishing.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Butler was preceded in death by his sisters Emmy Rayner, Alice Dobson and Faye Deer; and brother Harold Butler.
Mr. Butler is survived by his wife Betty Butler of Caledonia; children Tyrone F. (Demarla) Butler, Toby A. Butler and Allison (Jamie) Thomas; sister Bonnie Foley; brother Bobby Butler; 12 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society, 1380 Livingston Lane, Jackson, MS 39213.
Lowndes Funeral Home & Crematory in Columbus is in charge of arrangements. View an online guestbook at www.lowndesfuneralhome.net.
