Floyd “Joe” Joseph Dearman, 61, of Laurel died Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Sunday, Aug. 4, 1957 in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Jan. 12, from 9-11 a.m. at the Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will follow at 11 at the funeral home. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mr. Dearman was preceded in death by his father Buddy Dearman; mother Janet Phillips; sister Charlene Moss; and brothers Alton Dearman and Charles David Dearman.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years Donna Dearman; daughters Bobbie Jo Van Rossum and Donna Marie Pryor (Jon); sons Joseph Shaun Dearman and James Richard Dearman (Elizabeth); grandchildren Michelle Van Rossum, Kaylee Van Rossum, Eli Dearman, Elaina Dearman and Wyatt Dearman; great-grandchildren, Hailie Van Rossum, Jaxson Rogers and Kira Rogers;brother Wayne Dearman (Nancy); sister Ann Broome (Reese); and a host of nieces and nephews
Honorary pallbearers will be Jon Pryor, Shaun Dearman, Richard Dearman, Chris Carter, Frankie Rogers and Josh Sumrall.
Online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.