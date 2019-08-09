Floyd William Nickless, 92, of Soso, passed away on August 9, 2019 at his residence.
Mr. Nickless was employed with Baker Hughes as an office manager prior to his retirement. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the VFW. He was also a member of Faith Community Church and he enjoyed working in the yard.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Nickless; parents John H. Nickless and Gertrude Carroll Nickless; and a host of brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, son William Nickless of Houston, Texas, and daughters Linda Cox of Soso, Wanda Schiller (Bobby) of Texas and Carol Proler (Bill) of Texas; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Monday, Aug. 12. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and the service will follow at 11. Brother Ovee Cornell will officiate. A graveside service will be at San Jacinto Memorial Park in Houston.
