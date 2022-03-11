Ford Loper Lowery, 81, of Heidelberg passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was born on July 1, 1940.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel of Laurel from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 13. The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel followed by interment in Zion Rest Cemetery in Wayne county.
Ford was raised in the Bethel Community outside of Sandersville. He graduated from Sandersville High School in 1959 and had a career that extended more than 50 years in the oil and gas industry. He was a servant in his community who took it upon himself to look after and “check on” others. Ford was often seen riding around on his motorcycle, and he was rarely seen without a video camera in his hand. He has almost 40 years of documented video archives of his friends and family, his travels, his community and his everyday adventures. He definitely believed in living life to the fullest — he both lived and loved big. Ford never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his parents Rutherford Sr. and Edith Lowery; and his siblings Elmyra Crownover, Rutherford Jr. “Spencer” Lowery, Jonah Lowery and Robert Lowery.
He is survived by his wife Frances Lowery; his sons Mike (Sharon) Lowery, David (Jennifer) Lowery; his special niece Heather (Greg) Doss; his sisters Horty (Rufus) Middleton, Ann Kennedy, Suzie (Bill) Chisholm and Cammie Sumrall; his grandchildren Charlana (Shane) Davis, Noah Lowery, Owen Lowery, Brayden (Shana) Doss and Molly (Daylan) Dyess; great-grandchildren Paisley and Ellie Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Keith Knight, Jody Leggett, Brian Martin, Kaleb Rigby, Aaron Williams and Matthew Williams.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
