Forrest Alton Smith was taken suddenly and tragically from this world at the age of 31 in a car accident on June 27, 2023. He is survived by his parents Alton (Mona) and Candice (Laura); his older brother Barrett; younger sister Katelyn; stepsiblings Mackie Rozek (Chance) and Gabe Rayner; and niece Fallyn Sims.
God broke the mold when Forrest was born on March 10, 1992 in Hattiesburg. From the moment he entered, the world became brighter, his spark for life seen from the time he first opened his eyes. As a child, Forrest was both inquisitive and clever. He feared nothing, at the pride and trepidation of his parents, always climbing the tallest tree, perfecting his trampoline backflip and seeking adventure at every corner of his backyard. He grew up playing in the woods with his siblings and a neverending supply of friends. He attended Northeast Jones High School, graduating class of 2010. He fittingly served as high school mascot, was on the soccer and tennis team, and was adored by his peers and teachers alike. He received an associate’s degree from Jones College and worked as a CNC welder at Hol-Mac Corporation in Bay Springs. His supervisors and colleagues were immediately impressed by his work ethic, intelligence and integrity. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends, traveling the world with his family, playing guitar, attending music festivals, hiking and dancing anywhere at any time no matter the occasion.
Forrest never met a stranger, and touched the lives of all who knew him. His kind nature, his infectious laugh, everything about him drew you closer. He saw the good in everyone and shared his positivity in every way he could. He is described by those who love him as compassionate, disarming, bright, resolute and unequivocally good. From computer coding to yo-yo tricks, he was good at everything he did and he would work diligently until he mastered a skill. He was a (self-described) ninja, both literally and figuratively. There was no cliff too high, no challenge too great that he would not surmount. He had a child-like wonder of the world and of all those around him that he shared unabashedly. His love and patience for everyone was an inspiration that all should embody. His quick wit and observational humor could break down even the roughest exterior. You simply couldn’t help but love Forrest.
It is impossible to fairly sum up the life of such a precious, wholly wonderful soul, but it is an honor to commemorate him. His family requests that everyone wear clothing that reflects him: bright colors, fun patterns or anything that reminds you of him. Though his death is a tragedy that cannot be measured, the gift of Forrest’s life was so much more than that. Forrest would go out of his way to ease the hurt of others, and he would want peace for all who grieve him. He deserves to be sent home the way he came: amicably, brightly, and surrounded by those who love him.
Pallbearers are his big brother Barrett, his cousin Chad Street, and friends Ethan Pace, Matthew Strickland, Trey Benoitvand Billy Hamilton. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Sims, Gabe Rayner, Taylor Nicholson, Chris Hendry and Zach Baker.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 2, from 5-8 p.m. at Journey Church and the funeral service will be Monday 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Myrick Cemetery. Brother Robbie Johnson will officiate.
To sign the online guestbook, visit: www.memorychapellaurel.com.
