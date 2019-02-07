Forrest Dale Flowers passed away Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. He was born Jan. 15, 1937, to Forrest Lee and Clyde Flowers.
Visitation will be Sunday, Feb. 10, at 1 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with the service to follow in the chapel at 2 p.m. Rev. Jimmy Holder will officiate the service and interment will follow in the Myrick Cemetery.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife Linda Holifield Flowers; sisters Lillian Ann (Flowers) Sims, Martha (Flowers) Holifield and (Johnny Holifield); and one brother, Reggie Flowers (Sandy Flowers). He is also survived by nieces Kim Williamson, Lea Holifield, Jonna Holifield and Hope Holifield; and nephews Stan Sims and Stephen Sims.
Pallbearers will be Stan Sims, Stephen Sims, Robert Palmer, Johnny Scarborough, Eugene Craft and Randy Watson.
The family requests that you give to your church or favorite charity.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
