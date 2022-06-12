Forrest H. Boler, 79 of Laurel, MS went to with the Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Wednesday, October 28, 1942 and was a lifelong resident of Jones County, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2:00PM at Salem Heights Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in Salem Heights Baptist Church Cemetery. Dr. Bob Kendrick and Rev. Troy Hobson will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
He was a charter member of Salem Heights Baptist Church where he faithfully attended Gary Cockrell's Sunday school class and a devoted member of the church choir.
He enjoyed life fully and was a loving husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.
He proudly served in the Army National Guard. He enjoyed hunting, traveling, and antique cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Forrest and Gwendolyn Landrum Boler.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Nancy Blackmon Boler, son, Steven F. Boler (Kristie E.), daughters, Stephanie B. Williams (Tracy), Stacy Russell (Eddy), grandchildren, Grayson Boler, Keaton Boler, Blake Williams (Kayla), Breanna Jefcoat (Corey), Lauren Williams, Cameron Russell, Peyton Russell, Ariel Russell, great-grandchildren, Alice Williams, Walter Williams, Liam Jefcoat, brother-in-law, Buddy Blackmon.
Pallbearers will be church members and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be members of his Sunday School Class.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
