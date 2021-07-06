Foster Lee Herrington passed away on July 3, 2021 at the age of 84.
He was born on Nov. 24, 1936.
Mr. Herrington was preceded in death by his parents Luther Nathaniel and Ruby Mae Herrington; his son Tommy Herrington; son-in-law Mike Nowell; brothers Luther Herrington Jr., Joseph Lee Herrington, Charles Albert Herrington, James Vernon Herrington, William Howard Herrington and Thomas Felton Herrington; his sisters Annie Laura Hodge and Dorothy Jewel Herrington; and his grandson Preston Robbins.
He is survived by his wife Annie Brownlee Herrington; daughter Penny Robbins (Randall); half-daughters Liz Nowell and Cheryl Riley; sister Mary Elizabeth Brewer; brother Billy Gene Herrington Sr.; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A graveside service for Mr. Herrington was Tuesday at Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother William Lightsey officiated the service.
Memory Chapel was in charge of the arrangements.
To view and sign online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
