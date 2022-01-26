Fran Willard Hinton, 97, of Hebron Community, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Magee General Hospital in Magee, MS.
Visitation will be at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, Laurel, MS from 5:PM until 8:PM. Thursday, January 27, 2022 with the funeral service at 10:00 AM Friday, January 28, 2022 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Dr. John Reid will officiate. Burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
Mr. Hinton was a hard-working man that began his career as a sheet metal worker. He traveled the southern United States and worked on the Nuclear Development Site in Oak Ridge, TN. He owned Laurel Mobile Homes in the Pendorff community. He began tending cows after his father passed away and only gave up his two herds this past year. He was a member of the Hebron Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Erma Lee Walley Hinton, his son, Henry Harrell Hinton, His parents George W. Hinton and Vallie Knight Hinton, a brother Chester Lee Hinton.
He is survived by his daughter, Janice McIntosh and husband Roger of Hebron, daughter, Jean Hinton of Grove Hill, AL, six grandchildren, Angela Pierson, Amy Lowe, Jennifer Breazeale, George Hinton, Joshua Hinton and James Hinton, one great-granddaughter, Emily, six great-grandsons, Landon, Cody, Stone, Luke, Alex, and Levi, and daughter-in-law Denise Hinton, niece Pam Hinton Wilferd, nephews, Jeff Hinton and David Sparks, four sister-in-laws and one brother-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. He is survived by his beloved dog, Missy.
Pallbearers will be George Hinton, Joshua Hinton, James Hinton, Keith Breazeales, Scott Pierson, and Kenny Lowe.
Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Dale Keys, Carlos Knight, Elbin McLaurin, Billy Jefcoat, Chris Ezell, Richard Jones, and Buck Parker.
