Frances Anderson Davis of Laurel, MS, age 82, was born on September 15, 1939. She went to her heavenly home on June 17,2022.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald L. Davis (Christa Ramona), Kevin M. Davis, who cared for her until the end, and daughter Ramona D. McDade (Ronnie); her grandchildren, Nathan Breland, Allison Hall, Andrew McDade, and Ethan Davis; great-grandchildren, Ashlynn Walters, Austen Breland, Aryka Breland, Camden Breland, Conner Warren, and Clayton Warren; and great-great-grandchild, Dallas Breland.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kennon L. Davis; her parents, Hilmon and Ether Anderson; and her infant child lost in miscarriage.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bill Myers will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Kennon Davis, Andrew Davis, John Davis, Matthew Davis, Jeff Davis, and Alton Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to donate to the Animal Rescue League in Laurel, MS at (601) 649-0821.
